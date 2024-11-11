Proud, poetic moment: BJP's Hitesh Jain after Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as CJI

New Delhi, Nov 11 BJP Mumbai Pradesh Vice President Hitesh Jain on Monday said that the "Congress' call to protect the Constitution today is laughable" as he remembered Justice H.R. Khanna, late uncle of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and declared his swearing in as a proud and poetic moment of justice.

Jain remarked that Justice Khanna's elevation is a "proud and poetic moment of justice," honouring the legacy of his late uncle, Justice H.R. Khanna, known for his defiance against the Emergency of 1975-77 imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office on Monday.

Celebrating this moment on social media platform X, Hitesh Jain wrote, "Justice Sanjiv Khanna being sworn in today as the 51st Chief Justice of India - a proud and poetic moment of justice. Not only is CJI Khanna a distinguished jurist, but his appointment also stands as retribution for the sacrifices made by his uncle, the late Justice H.R. Khanna."

Jain highlighted the historical significance of Justice H.R. Khanna's actions during the Emergency, stating, "Justice H.R. Khanna was denied the chance to be Chief Justice for one reason: He was the lone voice that dared to stand up against Congress' darkest hour — the Emergency of 1975-1977. A regime so repressive, it crushed dissent and democracy under Indira Gandhi's iron grip."

"And yet, here we are, with Rahul Gandhi, claiming to be the saviour of our Constitution. This is the same Congress that abused power, changed the Constitution to suit their whims, and punished those who dared to stand by India's democratic principles," he added.

Continuing his critique, Jain posted, "Congress' call to 'protect' the Constitution today is laughable. If given the chance, history shows they'd be the first to tear it apart. Justice H.R. Khanna's story is a reminder that the DNA of the Congress party is rooted in tyranny, not democracy."

"Today, let's also remember Justice H.R. Khanna's legacy - a legacy of courage against the Congress' authoritarianism. We should never forget who tried to shred our Constitution and who stood to protect it," he further noted.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will serve as CJI for around six months, has been part of several landmark rulings during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge, including decisions on Article 370, the decriminalisation of adultery, the electoral bonds scheme, and the EVM-VVPAT tally.

