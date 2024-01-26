Proud to hoist national flag in Karnal, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 26 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday unfurled the Tricolour on the 75th Republic Day in Police Lines ground in Karnal and inspected the parade.

“I feel proud of unfurling the national flag on Republic Day in Karnal for the first time. I love the people of Karnal. It is the land of Karan who was the great almsgiver. I extend my greeting to the people of Haryana,” Khattar said in his address in his home constituency.

He paid tributes to the armed personnel who had sacrificed their lives for the country and lauded the efforts of farmers, scientists and youth in the development of the country.

On the occasion he also lauded the contribution of India’s first female astronaut and aerospace engineer late Kalpana Chawla, who belonged to Karnal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor