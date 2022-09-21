Public representatives have become "laughing stock", says VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concerns over the "inappropriate conduct" of public representatives inside Parliament and state Assemblies, stating that they have become a "laughing stock" before the public.

The Vice President also called for a "widespread contemplation" over the issue at all levels, adding that there has to be an end to it for the good of the country and society.

"The conduct of our public representatives in the world's largest democracy should be exemplary. The founding fathers of the Constitution had expected this. Today's situation is very serious and worrisome. The reason for the worry is that the undignified conduct has crossed all limits. Fail to know how can the public representatives have such conduct while putting forth their points in the Parliament or in the Assembly. They have become a laughing stock before the public," Dhankhar said while addressing a felicitation programme in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday.

"Time has come for a widespread contemplation on this serious situation at every level. There has to be an end to this fall. It is for the good of the country and society," he added.

The VP said that it has become a challenge that those who "should discuss Parliament and Assembly have come on the roads".

VP Dhankhar said that the cure for this "disease" is discipline and "working according to the Constitution".

"The Parliamentary dignity which was maintained during the 1960s, if we study it, we will come to know that there is nothing such today. It is the responsibility of the citizens to stop this disease. The cure of this disease is very easy is that we have to be disciplined and should remain within the limits of law and work according to the Constitution," he said.

"Our democracy is cliffhanging. It is cliffhanging on account of the actions of those who should be saviours of democracy. There is a need for the political parties to come to a common platform on this extremely important issue," Dhankhar added.

( With inputs from ANI )

