Publishing fellows announced by British Council and Art X Company

New Delhi, May 15 The British Council and the Art X Company announced the 12 selected fellows from India and the UK for the 'International Publishing Fellowship 2022: India (IPF2022)'.

The fellows representing India are Bijal Vachharajani (Pratham Books), Rahul Soni (Harper Collins India), Raman Shresta (Rachna Books), Riddhi Maitra (BEE Books), Sarabjeet Garcha (Copper Coin Publishing) and Yogesh Maitreya (Panther's Paw Publications). The UK fellows include Alice Mullen (Poetry Book Society), Deborah Smith (Tilted Axis Press), Molly Slight (Scribe Publications UK), Sarah Braybrooke (Bonnier UK), Sarah Cleave (Comma Press), and Tamara Sampey-Jawad (Fitzcarraldo Editions).

The fellowship is aimed at facilitating increased dialogue and exchange between the translation publishing ecosystems of both nations, IPF 2022 will be a year-long programme consisting of reciprocal study trips, featuring masterclasses, networking opportunities, and professional upskilling.

The key activities for the fellowship will begin from May end and will include peer-to-peer learning sessions, public sessions with experts, and study trips in the UK and India.

The fellowship will also offer a development fund at the end of the programme for selected fellows which they can utilise to further develop their professional skills and networks in the translation industry.

Along with skill-building and participating in networking events, the fellows will also be working on individual projects and presenting them to the cohort over the course of the fellowship.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said: "We are delighted to announce the International Publishing Fellowships that enable connections between literary professionals from India and the UK. Our study in collaboration with The Art X Company titled 'India Literature and Publishing Sector Research' was a step in this direction and helped shape the strategic Fellowship programme. The research highlighted the need for a forum for exchange between Indian and international publishers to support the creative economy of each.

"The Fellowships respond to that ask and aim to create a global network for Indian publishers to strengthen a more diverse, inclusive and equitable literary sector."

Dipti Rao, Director - Projects and Operations, The Art X Company, said: This opportunity for publishers to develop networks in both India and UK is a direct response to research-based insights garnered from the publishing sector. The recent renewed interest in translated works in the global market further offers the perfect environment for the IPF's own focus on translations and supporting small publishers' efforts to extend the reach of local-language lore."

The International Publishing Fellowship 2022 is part of India/UK Together, a Season of Culture, to be launched later this year.

Celebrating India's 75th Independence anniversary, the Season will see a vast programme of creative collaboration, education and cultural exchange takes place online, and in cities across both countries. The Season will see multiple creative collaborations be showcased to the world from September 2022 to March 2023, including key projects focusing on strengthening India's Literary and the publishing sector.

