PUC exam (Class 12) results date declare, check details

The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course (PUC) exams (Class 12) are going to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh informed. "The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet.



The exam was conducted from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022. Around six lakh students appeared for the exam. After two years of the pandemic this year the exam was conducted in offline mode, last year the exam got canceled due to corona.

Earlier, the state government announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC/Class 10) exam results on the official website. "Rural students have done well in comparison to urban students while 91.32 per cent of rural students have passed whereas 86.54 percent of urban students have passed" said Nagesh.