Puducherry Bandh: Opposition Parties Declare One-Day Shutdown Over Murder of Minor Girl (Watch Video)

A one-day bandh in Puducherry was announced by opposition parties in response to the tragic murder of a minor girl. The decision to observe the bandh was made to protest against the heinous crime and to demand swift justice for the victim and her family. Opposition leaders condemned the incident and called for solidarity among citizens to stand against such atrocities. The bandh aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and stricter law enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

#WATCH | Puducherry: One-day bandh announced by Opposition parties over the murder of a minor girl. https://t.co/2IZwCgHaDgpic.twitter.com/rGTPADlXlm — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Hundreds of people on Thursday joined the funeral procession of a nine-year-old girl who was murdered and allegedly sexual assault in Puducherry. The body of the Class 5 student, who went missing on Saturday evening, was found on Wednesday inside a sack dumped in a drain, police said.

Her hands and legs were found tied with rope, they added. Police said a case of murder and sexual assault has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Two men, including a 19-year-old, have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. Locals, who have been protesting against police inaction in the case, have alleged that the two men are known drug addicts.

The parents of the girl had filed a police complaint after she went missing on March 2 and a search operation was launched to trace her. Her body was found floating in a sack in a drain near her house and was later sent for post mortem, police said.Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the family of the girl and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.