Puducherry Govt school begins classes for differently-abled children

A government middle school in Puducherry's Laspettai started special classes for differently-abled children under the inclusive education programme of the New Education Policy. According to the school management, it is the first such initiative at a government school in India and so far, 15 students have enrolled in the school.

The school management has also arranged certain provisions for speech therapy, sensory physiotherapy and inclusive footwork for mentally challenged, speech-impaired and hearing-impaired children and some special teachers have also been appointed for the same.

School headmaster Bhaskaran, in a statement, said, "We have to implement a New Education Policy, a part of that is inclusive education, 15 students enrolled. We have special teachers in our school. We have provisions for speech therapy, sensory physiotherapy&inclusive footwork. Spl education included in our school: Headmaster, Bhaskaran."

( With inputs from ANI )

