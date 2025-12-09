Puducherry: Stampede Threat Looms at TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally as Crowds Break Barricades; His First Event Since Karur Tragedy (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 9, 2025 11:44 IST

ir="ltr">Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay is holding a public rally in Puducherry for the first time since the Karur stampede in September, which claimed 41 lives. The rally is being held at the Uppalam Expo ground on December 9. Vijay will be addressing the masses between 10 am and 12 pm, reported ANI. Authorities have imposed stringent safety measures, limiting the crowd to 5,000 attendees and permitting entry exclusively through QR code-based passes. The stampede threat is looming again as the supporters of TVK were seen crossing the barricades to enter the venue.

#WATCH | Puducherry | Supporters of TVK Chief Actor Vijay's jump the barricades as they arrive for his political rally in Uppalam Expo Ground



For the first time since the stampede during his rally in Karur that killed 41 people, actor-politician Vijay is set to host a… pic.twitter.com/WG06ZpGxpg— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Rally Restrictions:

An advisory issued by Puducherry’s Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), R Kalaivanan, outlines strict crowd management and public safety rules after earlier denying permission for a roadshow, reported PTI. The Puducherry Police, who initially rejected the request citing congested streets, later accorded approval with multiple limitations. Attendance has been capped at 5,000 people, and all participants must enter the venue before 12:30 pm. Only residents of Puducherry will be permitted, and individuals from Tamil Nadu have been restricted. The advisory further mentions that children, elderly persons, and pregnant women will not be allowed, and entry will be granted only to those carrying valid QR-code passes issued by TVK. A police official told PTI that parking will be allowed at Puducherry Marina, the sports stadium rear area, and the old port zone. Organisers have also been instructed to arrange drinking water, toilets, ambulances, first-aid teams, fire tenders, and designated enclosures for safety.

Karur Stampede:

This rally marks the first major public event by the party after the September 27 Karur stampede, which resulted in the death of 41 people. On December 2, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court that the incident occurred due to what it described as "reckless and uncoordinated conduct" by TVK cadres and organisers. The affidavit highlighted that the police demonstrated "remarkable courage and discipline" in guiding the crowd toward exit points despite darkness, panic, and confusion. It also noted that Vijay had publicly appreciated the police for ensuring his safe arrival. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had pointed to his delayed appearance as a contributing factor to the tragedy—an accusation Vijay dismissed as a politically motivated claim by the ruling DMK, while also alleging police failure. The DMK and state administration have denied responsibility.