Pulses price hike: Tur dal rate increases; check details

Prices of many essential commodities including petrol, diesel, soap, coffee, maggi are now rising. The price of pulses has gone up by 16 per cent. Pulses prices have risen by 16 per cent in the last one month. Rising prices of many food items including pulses, vegetables and fruits will have a huge impact on the pockets of the common man. Prices of these food items have gone up due to increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country. Apart from that, the demand has also increased with the opening of schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are among the major producers of pulses. This year, the production of pulses is expected to decline by 30 per cent. The price of chickpea has gone up from Rs 95 per kg last month to Rs 110 per kg. Chickpeas have gone up from Rs 5,000 per quintal to Rs 5,100 per quintal. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, toor dal is selling at Rs 6,400 to Rs 6,500 per quintal.The rate was earlier Rs 6,300 per quintal

Prices of not only pulses but also fruits and other items have gone up. Fruit prices have risen during the summer days. Demand for fruits increases during summers and supply has declined which has resulted in price rise.