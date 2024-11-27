Pulwama youth draws inspiration from PM Modi, calls for platform to promote art

Pulwama, Nov 27 A young artist from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has found inspiration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is urging the government to establish a platform to support and promote art forms like sketching.

Muntazir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Monghama village in Pulwama, has become a role model for other youth in the region who are passionate about sketching, calligraphy, and other forms of art.

Earning his livelihood through sketching, Muntazir has managed to support his family while pursuing his creative passion.

The young artist credits PM Modi for inspiring him to start sketching portraits of India's freedom fighters.

"PM Modi's sketch was the first realistic piece I ever created, and it remains my most inspiring work. There is no formal platform or teacher available here to guide us, so I had to work very hard to learn on my own," Muntazir told IANS.

"Creating sketches of freedom fighters, like Bhagat Singh, has brought me immense joy. I've completed many portraits and have several more pending, which I plan to finish soon," he said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by budding artists in the region, Muntazir said, "The lack of platforms to learn and grow in the field of art makes it difficult to develop skills quickly. I urge the government to establish an art-related platform for future generations to nurture and master this challenging yet rewarding craft."

Pulwama, often in the spotlight for militancy and conflict, has long been seen as a hotbed of unrest.

Amid this backdrop, Muntazir's journey serves as an inspiring example for youth seeking recognition on national and international stages through artistic endeavours such as sketching and calligraphy.

