Pune court sentences life-term jail to 9 Hindu Rashtra Sena workers in murder case

A Pune court on Thursday sentenced nine convicts to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a local politician Prakash Anna Jondhale in the Hadapsar area of Pune city in 2013.

The convicts include Vicky Jadhav, Vaibhav Bhadale, Akshay Ingulkar, Shrikant Atole, Amol Shegde, Rahul Kaule, Vicky Patil, Suraj Phadke and Akash Shinde, all were linked to a Hindutva outfit Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS).

According to Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, "The court awarded life imprisonment to all accused, holding them guilty under sections 302, 506-2 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act."

Senior counsel Advocate Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the special public prosecutor in this case by the then-state government.

The trial in the case was conducted before Justice KP Nandedkar in the District Session court, Pune, during the trial a total of 19 witnesses were examined.

SPP Ujjawal Nikam during the arguments said," the victim was attacked brutally and the crime was heinous in nature."

Prakash Anna Jondhale, an active member of a political party, was murdered in the Hadapsar area of Pune city on July 8 2013.

( With inputs from ANI )

