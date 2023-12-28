Pune's 'Mafia' Jeep Gets Fined by Police

Panaji: A Maharashtra-registered jeep having the word 'mafia' on its number plate was fined by Panaji Traffic Police. Police were informed by a pedestrian that a jeep numbered MH01YAF3620 was roaming the street with a plate bearing the word mafia. Panaji Traffic Police Station's Inspector Chetan Swalekar stopped the vehicle with his team and checked its documentation.

The jeep was registered at Pune. The papers were in place and had insurance, and fitness papers along. However, due to the usage of the Mafia word, the plate number was not visible which led the police to charge the vehicle owner. A man from Goa had ordered the vehicle from Maharashtra, it was revealed.

Meanwhile, the police are strictly taking action against traffic violations, especially drunk drivers. Alcometers are being used across checkposts. Given the holiday season, maintaining smooth traffic and ensuring that no rash driving-related accidents take place has been the main priority, informed the police commission.

