Punish Congress for Pitroda's 'racial' comments: PM Modi

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8 Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial' comments as shameful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to punish the Congress for such remarks.

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Sam Pitroda stirred a major controversy by saying during an interview that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese, while those in the South look like Africans, drawing instant criticism from the BJP. Facing fire over his controversial statements, Pitroda stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday evening.

Addressing a public meeting here in support of NDA's Lok Sabha candidates, the Prime Minister said the Congress should not be spared for the remarks made by a top leader of the party close to the Gandhi family.

Alleging that the Congress' mindset is to see the country break into pieces, he said its leaders refuse to accept India as one nation, and even talk of dividing the country.

“Another big leader of the Congress displayed this divisive thinking of the party. He is close to the Gandhi family and the biggest advisor to the 'prince',” he said.

“The Congress feels people in the northeast look like Chinese. It also says south Indians look like Africans,” PM Modi said, as he asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy if they accept what Pitroda said.

The Prime Minister also asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin if he would sever his ties with the Congress for Tamil pride and Tamil people.

Stating that the Congress feels the people of western India resemble the Arabs, he asked if this was acceptable to Uddhav Thakrey and the people of Maharashtra.

“Congress divided India for power and it has now stooped to the level of making racial comments on Indians. What has happened to Congress,” he asked the gathering.

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress leaders are in panic after their surrender in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that he is on a nation-building mission and is working day and night to take the country forward, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress wants to take the country in reverse gear.

"The Congress is continuously threatening to scrap all the big works carried out in the last 10 years. It wants to bring back Article 370, repeal CAA, stop free ration and free medical treatment for the poor, and lock the Ram Temple," he said.

Taking a dig at the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said its countdown has begun.

"People brought the YSR Congress Party into power with big hopes, but it betrayed you. It did not work for the poor, but created mafias. Its ministers are running a 'Rowdy Raj', which everyone can see,” he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the sand mafia which caused a breach of the Annamayya dam and damaged 25-30 villages was promoted by the YSR Congress government.

"There is no development, irrigation facility, or industry in Rayalaseema. The farmers are worried and the youth have to go to other cities for work. To change the situation in Andhra Pradesh, people should vote for a double-engine government," he said.

BJP candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena leader Naga Babu, among others, were present at the meeting.

