Punjab: 1 labourer dead, 4 others rescued by BSF as soil collapses

One labourer died as Border Security Force troops rescued four General Reserve Engineer Force labourers who were trapped under collapsed soil, said officials.

The BSF personnel of the Amritsar sector rescued the labourers trapped under collapsed soil.

"One labourer was dead and the remaining four were admitted to Dhawan Nursing Home," said BSF Punjab Frontier officials.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor