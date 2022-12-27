Punjab: 16,798 people arrested in drug cases in 2022

As many as 16,798 people were arrested in drug cases in Punjab in the year 2022, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, IGP Gill said, "There has been a decrease in criminal cases in Punjab this year as compared to last year. In 2021, 721 murder cases were registered in Punjab while 656 cases were registered in 2022. In the year 2021, 926 cases of attempt to murder were registered while 910 cases have been registered this year."

He said 1,787 cases of kidnapping were registered in 2021 while 1,651 cases of kidnapping have been registered this year.

Regarding the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 cases, Gill said that drug-related cases were higher in 2022 in comparison to the number of cases registered in 2021. Around 12,202 NDPS cases were registered by Punjab Police in 2022, while 9,972 cases were registered last year, he pointed out.

Police arrested 16,798 people this year under the NDPS Act, he said.

Gill said Punjab Police seized 729 kg of heroin, 690 kg of opium, 51.826 kg of poppy husk (bhukki), 1,396 kg of ganja, 31 kg of charas, and a large quantity of banned medical drugs in 2022.

"This year the police busted 18 terrorist modules in which 119 terrorists and anti-national elements were arrested. Forty-three rifles, 13 tiffin improvised explosive devices (IED), 220 pistols/revolvers, and 24.40 kg RDX were recovered," the IGP said.

According to IGP Headquarters, police along with Border Security Force (BSF) shot down 23 drones this year. Further, Punjab Police Anti Gangster Task Force and District Police arrested 428 gangsters this year, busted 111 modules of gangsters, and recovered 411 weapons.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force also recovered 44 kg of heroin, officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

