Punjab: 2 dead after under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Two labourers died while two others were injured in a wall collapse at an under-construction showroom in Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road, said police on Sunday.

A total of eight labourers were buried under the debris. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

The police started the investigation into the matter.

"DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the City Centre building collapse in Mohali. 2 dead bodies and 2 injured retrieved and sent to hospital. FIR registered and investigations started," tweeted Rupnagar Range Police.

The police have assured strict legal action in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

