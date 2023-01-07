Punjab: AAP leader Balbir Singh likely to replace Fauja Singh Sarari in state cabinet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balbir Singh is expected to replace Fauja Singh Sarari in the Punjab Cabinet after the latter resigned on Saturday over an extortion controversy.

Dr Balbir Singh comes from a farmer's family from the Bhaura village near Nawanshahr. He later went on to become an accomplished eye surgeon.

He has contributed to the field of medicine for 40 years and is also known to treat patients free of cost. He also offered his medical service during the farmers' protest.

The Punjab government has also honoured him several times for his contribution to the field of the environment.

Singh has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party since the Anna Hazare movement. In the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, he won by a margin of 50,000 votes from Patiala (Rural)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday.

According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today.

According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor