Punjab Assembly Bypolls 2024: Nayab Saini, Amarinder Singh Among BJP’s 40 Star Campaigners

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ravneet Singh Bittu are among the BJP's 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab Assembly bypolls. The list, released by the party on Tuesday evening, also includes BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also among the key figures in the campaign lineup.

MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma will also campaign for the party. The bypolls for four assembly seats — Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala — were necessitated after the MLAs representing these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. The BJP has announced its candidates for three of the seats, fielding Ravikaran Singh Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak, Kewal Singh Dhillon from Barnala, and Manpreet Singh Badal from Gidderbaha. However, the party has yet to declare its candidate for Chabbewal.

Also Read| Bombay HC Suspends Chhota Rajan’s Life Sentence in 2001 Hotelier Murder Case, Grants Bail.

The polling in these four assembly segments will be held on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30