Punjab Assembly Results 2022: In the last 75 years, these parties & leaders had the same British system: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the people of Punjab ahead of election results, said "In the last 75 years, these parties & leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system."

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine. With these results, people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt', he added.

However, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm. In his address, he said, "Will take the oath as CM at Bhagat Singh’s birthplace at Khatkar Kalan."

The AAP is all set to mark its win in Punjab. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.