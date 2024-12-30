Punjab Bandh Today: PRTC Bus Services Suspended; Check What's Open and What's Closed

Farmers called the Punjab bandh on Monday, December 30, demanding a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha given the bandh call today, blocking highways, including the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway near Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station. The bandh will run from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, while only emergency services will remain operational during this time.

Visuals From Punjab

Watch: The call for a statewide Punjab bandh was made by the farmers' union. Under this call, a complete bandh was observed in Sri Muktsar Sahib today. Shopkeepers stated that they would keep their shops closed for the entire day in support of the farmers pic.twitter.com/YDUkQftHNK — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2024

Shopkeepers, including traders, stated that they would keep their shops closed for the entire day in support of the farmers. Farmers' groups will disturb rail and road traffic till 4 pm today. Farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher said that they will ensure that the bandh remains completely successful in a peaceful manner.

"The Punjab government should not misuse the police. The Punjab government should stand with the farmers and work for their interests by understanding their problems," said Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

"These are big policies, it's a question of corporate policies. This is a worldwide policy. Until the entire country, farmers, and workers come together and fight, it's not going to be easy to reverse these policies," Pandher said further.

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses will not be operated for about 4 hours from 10 am to 2 pm, in line with the announcement by the PRTC Punbus Employee Union. The private bus operators will also observe the bandh across the state till 4 pm today.