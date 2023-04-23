Punjab: BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers who crossed border inadvertently

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], April 23 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over a Pakist national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

"The Pakist national has been handed over to Pakistan Rangers as he had crossed inadvertently into Indian territory," BSF stated.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakist national near International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

"A Pakist national, who had crossed IB, has been apprehended by alert BSF troops in Ferozepur Sector," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

In a similar incident, BSF on April 15, handed over a Pakist national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

"On April 15, 2023, during afternoon hours, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near village - Raja Rai under Ferozepur district," stated the BSF release.

During interrogation, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakist national, Rehmat Ali (72), is a resident of Kasur in Pakistan. He had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings were found with the individual, added the BSF.

BSF has always taken taking a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers.

