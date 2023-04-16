Punjab: BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers who crossed border inadvertently

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], April 16 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturdy handed-over a Pakist national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

"On April 15, 2023, during afternoon hours, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near village - Raja Rai under Ferozepur district," stated the BSF release.

During interrogation, it came to notice that the apprehended Pak national identified as Rehmat Ali (72), is resident of Kasur in Pakistan. He had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings were found with the individual, added the BSF.

Following this, the Border Security Force approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged protest on the matter.

On April 15, at about 6.30 pm, the apprehended Pakistan national, being an inadvertent border crosser was handed-over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humtarian grounds.

BSF has always been taking humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers.

