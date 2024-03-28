Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a joyous announcement, revealing that he and his wife Gurpreet Kaur have been blessed with a baby girl. Dr Gurpreet got married to Mann in July 2022. She is Mann's second wife.





ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਦਾਤ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ..ਜੱਚਾ-ਬੱਚਾ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਨੇ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

Bhagwant Mann's wedding to Gurpreet Kaur saw the presence of AAP leaders from both Punjab and Delhi, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Gurpreet Kaur, his second wife, is a doctor. Before this,, Bhagwant Mann was married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015. Together, they share a son named Dilshan and a daughter named Seerat. At present, Bhagwant Mann, aged 50, is married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, who is 34 years old.