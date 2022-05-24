Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2022 01:19 PM2022-05-24T13:19:03+5:302022-05-24T13:19:31+5:30
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding ...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla.Open in app