Punjab CM spent Rs 500 cr to help AAP in elections: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Dec 3 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of diverting state funds for elections in other states.

He said, "The puppet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ignored Punjab for the last 6 months & spent Rs 500 crore of Punjabis to help Aam Aadmi Party in elections in other states, results of which were being declared today.

“The very fact that AAP has got zero seats proves people in India have realised that Arvind Kejriwal and his puppets befooled and betrayed Punjabis, so they rejected it outrightly,” he said in a post on X.

“Now their ledger will open in JAILS only. All those who have looted Punjab with repeated scams will be held to account,” Badal added.

