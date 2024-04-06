Punjab CM trying to implicate Majithia in drugs case, says Akali Dal

Chandigarh, April 6 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was trying to implicate senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a false case and had even admitted that he was rewriting the file in an old false drugs case registered against him by the previous Congress government.

Addressing the media here, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler, while referring to an interview of the Chief Minister, said "it seems Bhagwant Mann has taken on the responsibility of becoming the chief investigator in the false drugs case registered against Majithia".

He said this was being done despite the fact the Akali Dal leader had secured bail in the case after the court held that there was nothing to link him with drug trafficking.

Terming this as a desperate attempt to vilify Majithia as well as divert the attention of people away from the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Kler said "the AAP government has not been able to collect a single shred of evidence against Majithia despite setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the case".

He said it was astonishing that the Chief Minister wanted to continue on the vendetta quest despite admitting that the case registered by the Congress government was false.

Kler also highlighted the AAP government had repeatedly changed the heads of the SIT probing the drugs case in a desperate attempt to "secure a tailor-made verdict against the Akali leader".

He said instead of indulging in such acts, the Chief Minister should devote his attention to rectifying the law and order situation in the state, check the steep increase in the drug menace and stop financing his "boss" Arvind Kejriwal's politics and election campaigns.

