Punjab: Congress candidates Khaira, Gandhi file nominations

Chandigarh, May 8 Congress' Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accompanied two party candidates -- Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Dharamvir Gandhi -- as they filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Three-time legislator Khaira is the candidate for Sangrur, while former MP Gandhi, who has been running a charity for the past 30 years, is contesting from Patiala.

After the nomination filing, Warring took to the streets, to rally support from constituents in Patiala and Sangrur towns, and reiterate the party's dedication to serving the interests of Punjab and its people.

He highlighted the importance of unity and collective action in addressing the challenges facing the state, emphasising the need for progressive policies and effective governance and collective action. He lauded the leadership qualities of both Khaira and Gandhi, highlighting their dedication to serving the people with integrity and passion.

The Sangrur seat is considered an AAP’s citadel where it has fielded Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Four-time Congress MP and former External Affairs Minister, Preneet Kaur, is contesting for the first time on the BJP ticket from Patiala.

Punjab will go to the polls for all 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.

