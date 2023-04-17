Punjab cop honoured for fighting drug, arms trafficking

Chandigarh, April 17 Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotic Cell's Sub-Inspector Jagjiwan Ram on Monday got a pat on the back for registering 145 FIRs, most of them under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in just one year.

These FIRs led to the recovery of 6.8 kg heroin, 77.5 kg opium, eight quintals poppy husk, 1.8 kg ICE, 5.8 kg charas, 79 kg ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicant tablets, besides 50 pistols, a rifle, Rs 4.74 crore cash, 4 kg gold and 213 kg silver, an official statement said.

Jagjiwan Ram was also unearthed the illegal liquor distillery running on the premises of a rice sheller in Khanna.

Recognising his dedication towards his duty, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav promoted him to the rank of Inspector.

The DGP, accompanied by Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal, pinned the stars on the shoulders of Jagjiwan Ram to signify his promotion.

"The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility," he said, while encouraging him to work harder and perform with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.

Shukla termed Jagjiwan Ram as a role model for the 80,000-strong police force and exhorted all the field police officers and officials to do their duty selflessly and with full devotion to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state.

Kondal said the quality of Jagjiwan Ram is that he always remains available for the duty and he does not have any fixed time to conduct special checkpoints.

"Jagjiwan could be seen conducting 'nakas' even during the odd hours and he could detect the anti-social elements from their movement, facial expressions and body language," she added.

Jagjiwan Ram, while thanking the DGP for recognising his services, said he has fully devoted himself for the service of the nation.

