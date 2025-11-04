‘Punjab daughters bring pride’: CM Mann on cricket team win

Chandigarh, Nov 4 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated the Women's Indian cricket team for lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup cricket by defeating South Africa in a spectacular match, saying daughters of the state brought pride for the nation.

Interacting with members of the team through video conferencing, the Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the girls have not only won the World Cup but they have created history by winning the globe.

He said that these girls are the pride of the state and they will be accorded a rousing reception whenever they come back to Punjab.

Mann said that these players are the brand ambassadors of the state as they have set a new example by their hard work.

The Chief Minister further said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this Indian cricket team has brought laurels for the country by lifting this Cup.

Mann said that the Indian cricket team has created history by winning this cup. He lauded the entire team for making the country proud and extended best wishes to them for the future.

He said that the state is scaling new heights of glory as these daughters of the state have brought this moment for Punjab, adding that it is heartening that the teams of Indian cricket, hockey, basketball and football are led by players of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that the team of “our daughters has created history”, adding that this will motivate the coming generations to perform well.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the entire team has made the entire country feel proud by this marvellous victory.

He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for the state that these daughters of the soil have carved a niche for themselves in the arena of international cricket.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor