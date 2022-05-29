Punjab DGP must be arrested: Cong's Sukhjinder Randhawa after Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday demanded the Central government interference in the murder case of Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala along with the arrest of Punjab DGP VK Bhawra.

"Punjab DGP must be arrested. The central govt must intervene immediately. Issue related to security comes under the Official Secrets Act and it shouldn't have been disclosed," Randhawa told ANI.

Punjabi singer who joined Congress in December last year Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district earlier this evening, a day after Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people including him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government is facing criticism by politicians from across the board for having withdrawn Moose Wala's security a day ago, along with others.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said that the law and order situation in Punjab has seen a downward trend since AAP formed the government in the state.

"Since their government came, the law and order situation and peace of Punjab has seen a downward trend. CM Bhagwant Mann must be held accountable for the deteriorating situation in the state. He should focus on the problems of Punjab," said Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

"Broad daylight killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shows that the law and order situation in Punjab under the AAP government is crumbling like a pack of cards. Violent clashes in Patiala, attacks on state police and a rise in murders have become business as usual," he added.

Punjab DGP informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder from Canada.

Bhawra also informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used."

"He had four commandos from Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

