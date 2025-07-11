Punjab: Drug Peddler Injured in Police Encounter in Amritsar, Two Illegal Pistols Seized

A 22-year-old has been arrested by the Punjab police for allegedly linked to Pakistan based drug smuggler for open firing at police checkpoint in Amritsar. Suspect identified as Vikramjit Singh a resident of Bhakna Kalan village in Amritsar Rural district, was shot in the leg by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in self-defence and taken into custody.

As per the information provided Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the incident occurred when a police party signaled suspect to stop at checkpoint, but instead of complying, he attempted to flee and opened fire at the officers. In the process, his motorcycle slipped in the mud, and police acted swiftly to arrested him.

#WATCH | Punjab | Amritsar CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar says, "A man fired at the police party while it motioned to him to stop at a police checkpoint. While trying to stop, his motorcycle slipped in the mud. Meanwhile, the Assistant Sub-inspector in charge of the checkpoint fired… pic.twitter.com/wzPSOprJwD — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2025

While talking to media Amritsar CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar says, "Two sophisticated pistols were found during his search... It was found that on 11 June, during a crossfire between the Amritsar Rural police party and drug dealers, 5 kg of heroin was recovered, but the dealers managed to escape. One person had also died in the crossfire. Vikramjit was the primary assailant who had fired at the police party, and Vikramjit's bullet hit the person who died. He is a very hardened criminal… He is 22 years old. He works as a motor mechanic and was roaming around on a motorcycle without a number plate… He has links with Pakistan-based smugglers…"