Punjab electoral officer to go Live for election-related queries

Chandigarh, April 18 In a unique initiative, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. will go Live on social media platform Facebook from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Friday to respond to queries raised by voters related to the Lok Sabha polls.

The Live event has been named 'Talk to Your CEO Punjab'.

Divulging details, Sibin C. said various programmes are being run to achieve the goal of 'Is Baar 70 Paar' and to make people aware about voting.

Preceding the Facebook Live event, a regular podcast has also been launched by the CEO office, highlighting key aspects of the electoral process such as voter registration, voting process and the importance of citizens' participation in voting to enhance voters' awareness and people's participation.

Sibin C. added during the half-an-hour live session one can ask queries and also give their grievances and suggestions by commenting on the post.

Questions or suggestions can be asked during the live session or can be sent via Facebook, Instagram, or X before 11 a.m.

The CEO said the purpose of the live event is to allay the apprehensions of the people about the elections and motivate them to actively participate in the voting process.

