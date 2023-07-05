Punjab: Environment Minister instructs strict implementation of ban on China thread

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 5 : In view of the accidents that occur due to the use of China thread, new instructions have been issued by the Punjab Government for more effective and strict implementation of its orders prohibiting the use of the same.

Only cotton thread can be used for flying kites and penal instructions have been issued by giving powers to take action on the complaint against the use of China string/thread at the lower level.

Giving information in a press statement on Wednesday, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, "The government has taken serious notice of the incident that happened with the China thread at Ferozepur and the Department of Science, Technology and Environment has also issued a regular notification in this regard today. The State Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is very serious about the incidents happening regarding the use of China thread and has directed to strictly implement its order of total ban."

The Environment Minister said that there were some errors in the notification issued by the state government on February 23, 2018, regarding the ban on the China thread. Now these errors have been removed in the newly issued orders.

"Under the new order, China thread, thread made of glass or other metallic powders have been completely banned, and only cotton thread kites have been allowed to be flown. Adequate powers have been given to enforce the new notification and take action against the violators. Instructions are being issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 regarding the complete ban of China string, violation of which may result in imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees or both," he added.

Meet Hayer said, "All the Executive Magistrates of Punjab, Tehsildars and higher officials of the Revenue Department, Wildlife Inspectors and higher officials of the Forest Department, Sub-Inspectors and higher officials of the Punjab Police, C category employees of local bodies and senior officers, Punjab Pollution Control The Assistant Environmental Engineers of the Board and higher officials have been empowered to implement the said instructions in the state."

He further said that orders have been given to the concerned departments to strictly implement the instructions regarding the ban so that besides saving precious human lives, the protection of animals, birds etc. can also be ensured.

The Environment Minister has also appealed to the general public not to use China thread for flying kites and shopkeepers and online stores should refrain from selling it.

