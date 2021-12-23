Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex
By ANI | Published: December 23, 2021 01:13 PM2021-12-23T13:13:31+5:302021-12-23T13:20:02+5:30
An explosion has been heard in Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.
Several people are feared injured.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
