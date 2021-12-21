Punjab: FIR registered against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in drugs case

Punjab Police has filed a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for his alleged involvement in a drugs case.

As per the Punjab police officials today, an FIR was registered today against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case.

"He has been booked under Section 25/27A/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force," Punjab Police said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has welcomed the move, saying that justice will not be served until the main culprits behind "drug mafia" are given exemplary punishment.

"After 5.5 years of fight against a corrupt system run by Badal family and Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED and STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken !!" Sidhu tweeted.

"An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein I demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab's soul," he tweeted

"The Congress leader further lashed out and said, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest and righteous and shun drug traffickers and their protectors."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor