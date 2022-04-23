Punjab government withdraws security cover to 184 VIPs

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has withdrawn the security provided to 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees in Punjab.

In a letter, dated April 20, the Additional Director General of Police Security said, "Consequent to a security review based on current threat assessment, the competent authority has approved the withdrawal of security from... Former Ministers, Former MLAs and private protectees."

Among the 184 VIPs to lose their security are the Families of-- former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdarshan Brar, IPS Gurdarshan Singh, and Udaybir Singh (son of former cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa).

Alongside, the security of former Cabinet Ministers-- Surjit Singh Rakhra and Bibi Jagir Kaur, Tota Singh (Shiromani Akali Dal Moga), Former Congress MP-- Varinder Singh Bajwa, Santosh Chaudhary, and Ex- Congress MLA Deep Malhotra has also been withdrawn.

Rajesh Bagga (State Vice President from Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahi Gill (BJP star campaigner), and Harinder Singh Kohli (District president BJP) have also lost the deployed security personnel.

According to the order personnel deployed on specific orders of the Supreme Court or High Court will not be withdrawn.

Earlier on March 12, the security cover of 122 Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) was stripped.

( With inputs from ANI )

