Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti General Secretary and farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stressed the importance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urged India to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO) before nationwide tractor processions. He highlighted the negative impact of WTO policies on farmers and the necessity for government intervention.

Farmers associated with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are preparing for a nationwide tractor procession on highways starting Monday. Sarwan Singh Pandher criticized WTO's subsidy norms, pointing out the differences between American and Indian subsidies, emphasizing the need for India to exit the WTO for the welfare of farmers.

A subsidy is a government incentive provided to individuals or businesses in the form of cash, grants, or tax breaks to enhance the supply of specific goods and services. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti General Secretary and farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated the call for Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees before the commencement of nationwide tractor processions on highways to push for their demands. He stated that the Indian government should remove India from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

As per news agency ANI, he mentioned that WTO policies are "highly detrimental to farmers." Farmers under the umbrella of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are ready to initiate a nationwide tractor procession on highways on Monday.

Addressing WTO's subsidy norms, Sarwan Singh Pandher remarked, "WTO policies are highly detrimental to farmers. WTO does not protect farmers' rights. Currently, America provides an annual subsidy of 8500 dollars to farmers in the green box, while our subsidy is only Rs 258. There is no level playing field between the two. The government must withdraw India from the WTO, and until this action is taken, it will not improve."

A subsidy is an incentive offered by the government to individuals or businesses in the form of cash, grants, or tax breaks, which enhances the supply of specific goods and services.