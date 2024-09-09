Punjab Mobile Thief: Woman Dragged by Bike-Borne Thieves for 200 Metres in Jalandhar While Resisting Snatching; Dramatic Video Surfaces

An 18-year-old girl was dragged for around 200 metres when she tried to resist off three bike-borne thieves who fled with her mobile phone in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. Lakshmi suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Friday in the Green Model Town area of Jalandhar.

According to the news agency PTI report, the woman was near her house when three unidentified men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, she was dragged behind the motorcycle for about 150 to 200 metres.

पंजाब में जालंधर का ये Video कितना खौफनाक है...



12वीं की छात्रा लक्ष्मी से बाइक सवार 3 लुटेरों ने मोबाइल लूट लिया। लक्ष्मी ने एक लुटेरे का हाथ पकड़ लिया। वो दूर तक घिसटती चली गई। कपड़े फट गए, लेकिन मोबाइल नहीं छुड़ा पाई। लुटेरे भाग निकले। इस बिटिया के मां बाप मजदूरी करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Dp5k6N0KKU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 9, 2024

The snatchers managed to steal the mobile phone. The incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman is seen grabbing one of the bikers' hands and being dragged for a considerable distance as the mobile snatchers—one wearing a black t-shirt and the other as the pillion rider—continue to ride and escape the scene. Seconds later, a man is seen running behind them, but he is unable to catch them.