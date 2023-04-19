Punjab National Bank to impose penalty for failed ATM transactions

In a major change, from May 1 2023, account holders of Punjab National Bank may face a penalty charge of Rs.10+GST for failed ATM transactions due to low balance in their accounts. The bank announced this new rule on its website and has started sending SMS alerts to inform customers about the charges. However, PNB has established guidelines to resolve the issue if the transaction fails from the ATM, even if there is sufficient balance in the account.

If customers file a complaint about the failed ATM transaction, the bank will redress the issue within seven days of receiving the complaint. Moreover, if the bank fails to resolve the issue within 30 days, the customers will receive compensation at the rate of Rs.100 per day. If the ATM transaction fails, PNB customers can contact the Customer Relationship Center via toll-free numbers 1800180222 and 18001032222 to file their complaints. Additionally, the bank is conducting a Customer Satisfaction Survey that customers can participate in by visiting the PNB website. They can provide feedback about their experience with the bank's services and whether they are satisfied with them or not. The bank has also informed that it is in the process of implementing revised charges debit card and prepaid card issuance charges and annual maintenance charges. The bank also plans to start levying charges on PoS and eComm Transactions done through debit card in case the same is declined due to insufficient balance in the account.

