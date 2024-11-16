Punjab Police arrest man in Baba Siddique murder case

Chandigarh, Nov 16 Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police on Saturday apprehended a Fazilka-based man in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case.

Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai last month. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has identified the arrested accused as Akash Gill, a resident of Pakka Chishti in Fazilka district.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and was providing logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique,” informed the DGP Punjab in a post on his X handle.

He said that the accused has been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigations.

Sharing operation details, ADGP (AGTF) Promod Ban said that police teams under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel have been working closely with the Mumbai Police in the Baba Siddique murder case, and during the ongoing investigation role of accused Akash Gill came to the fore.

Acting swiftly, police teams from AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder Singh launched a joint operation along with Mumbai Crime Branch and arrested the accused from Sulemanki Road in Fazilka, he said.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area around 9.30 p.m. on October 12 just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties.

