Punjab Police launch biggest crackdown against drug smugglers under 'Operation Clean'

Chandigarh [India], May 31 : Punjab Police on Wednesday launched a state-wide operation 'Operation Clean' aimed at keeping a tab on the activities of persons involved in the smuggling of commercial quantities of drugs. The operation was conducted on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

In this regard, Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law and order) said that raids were conducted at places linked with the drug smugglers and their peddlers early morning from 7 am to 12 noon.

"All the CPs and SSPs were asked to personally monitor this operation and make a sufficient number of police teams under the supervision of gazetted rank officers so that they could carry out raids in a synchronised manner, he said.

"As many as 650 Police teams, involving over 5500 police personnel, have raided 2247 locations and conducted searches at 2125 houses of persons having involvement in drug smuggling cases," he added.

Special DGP further stated that large quantities of heroin, poppy husk, opium and four weapons were recovered and seized in raids.

"Police teams have covered 1.8 kg heroin, 82 kg poppy husk, 1 kg opium, Rs 5.35 lakh drug money and four weapons, besides recovering illicit liquor, raw material used to make liquor and vehicles after registering 48 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also seized 78 mobile phones, which will be sent for forensic examination," the police official said.

The Special DGP also mentioned that the intent to carry out this operation was to keep a check on the influx of drugs from across the inter-state borders, besides, keeping a tab on dog smugglers.

"Such raids would continue further," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor