Punjab Police launches statewide crackdown to nab criminals linked with gangster Goldy Brar

In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada, the Punjab Police has launched a comprehensive crackdown on associates linked to the notorious gangster, Goldy Brar. He is suspected to be evading authorities in Canada, stands accused of involvement in the murder of renowned singer Sidhu Moosewala and is believed to maintain connections with Khalistani extremist groups.

Brar is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been charged with 13 cases in India, including murder, attempted murder, and arms smuggling.He is the subject of an Interpol Red Corner Notice and is wanted by law enforcement agencies in both India and Canada.The Punjab Police's latest actions align with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) recent efforts to intensify its probe into the activities of Khalistani terrorists operating within India.The NIA has also announced monetary rewards for any information leading to the apprehension of five members associated with the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).Among these individuals, Harwinder Singh Sandhu, known as 'Rinda', and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, known as 'Landa', are notable figures of interest.As diplomatic tensions persist between India and Canada, the pursuit of individuals like Goldy Brar and the intensified focus on Khalistani extremists reflect the serious security concerns faced by both nations.