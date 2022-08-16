Punjab police official unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro

Chandigarh, Aug 16 A senior Punjab Police official unfurled India's Tricolour on the top of the world's tallest free standing mountain and the highest mountain of African continent in Tanzania Mount Kilimanjaro at the height of 5,895 metres, the High Commissioner of India in Tanzania announced on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Gurjot Singh Kaler told over phone from Arusha city in Tanzania that he captured the peak on August 15 in his maiden attempt along with two other mountaineers.

His feat coincided with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Indian government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"The Marangu route I, along with two other mountaineers, opted is quite tough as all other seven routes are. It's also known as Coca Cola route which means that it is a popular amongst the world's leading mountaineers to do the summit. The chances of summit are higher on this route," Kaler said.

Earlier, Kaler had done the summit of Mount Hurro of Machhadhar range in the Himalayas.

He's a trained mountaineer and was honoured with the award of best mountaineer by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering

