Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

By IANS | Published: May 12, 2024 02:58 PM2024-05-12T14:58:31+5:302024-05-12T15:00:07+5:30

Chandigarh, May 12 Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and ...

Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles | Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

Chandigarh, May 12 Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money of Rs 84 lakh, along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48-kg heroin case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

He wrote on X that the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.

"Jalandhar's Commissionerate Police scores big in anti-drug efforts!" he posted on X.

"Acting on the forward and backward linkages of 48 Kg Heroin case, Additional seizure of ₹ 84 lakhs drug money made along with luxury vehicles & a truck from 13 syndicate members arrested, they were involved in various roles of the the drug network acting as suppliers, purchasers, hawala operators. Kudos to @PunjabPoliceInd for their unwavering commitment to keeping our streets safe! #DrugBust #JalandharPolice," read the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app