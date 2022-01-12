Punjab polls: CM Channi's cousin brother Jaswinder Dhaliwal joins BJP

Ahead of Assembly polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cousin brother Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Earlier, several leaders from Punjab including former MLA Arvind Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and former Amritsar councillor Dharamveer Sarin joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the party office in the national capital.

The term of the Punjab Assembly will end in March. The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

