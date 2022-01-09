Punjab polls: Congress to decide on list of candidates after screening committee meeting, says Sidhu

Punjab Congres Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday informed that the party will decide on the list of candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state after a screening committee meeting being held today via video conferencing.

"The list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls will be announced soon. It will be finalized very soon. Even today, the screening committee meeting is going on. We will make our decision after careful thought. Congress always announces its candidates at the end," Sidhu said.

Further, speaking on how Congress would run its poll campaign, Sidhu said, "I hope things will change after January 15. Till then, directions are clear that you will have to campaign digitally. In case things go worse, then we'll have to pass this litmus test."

The assembly polls in Punjab are due on February 14.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the date of polls for Punjab along with four other states and issued some restrictions in view of the COVID-19 infection. The poll panel also informed that the counting of votes in all five states will be done on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the ECI directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

"No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 15 January 2022. The commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly. Further, rallies and meetings shall be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration," said ECI.

( With inputs from ANI )

