Punjab Raj Bhavan staff organise Chabeel, serve prasad to passersby

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 : In dedication to the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev, who sacrificed his life for safeguarding the values of humanism and secularism, the employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan organized a Chabeel of sweetened milk and Karah Prasad outside the Raj Bhavan Complex, in Chandigarh on Monday.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit participated and served at the Chabeel. The Governor's gesture of distributing Chabeel served as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity, mutual respect, and communal harmony.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of officials and employees, who worked diligently to ensure smooth service at the chabeel. This collective effort exemplifies the spirit of unity and service ingrained in the ethos of Raj Bhavan.

Chabeel holds great significance in representing the ethos of selfless service, equality, and communal harmony. The practice of distributing sweet water/milk, particularly during the scorching summer season, exemplifies the spirit of sharing and compassion towards fellow human beings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor