Punjab to start award in memory of poet Surjit Patar, says CM

Ludhiana, May 13 Announcing to start the 'Patar Award' in memory of Punjabi poet, writer and Padma Shri recipient Surjit Patar, who died at the age of 79, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday attended the funeral.

Patar was cremated with full state honours in Ludhiana.

The last journey of Patar was taken out from his house to the cremation ground in Model Town. CM Mann also reached there and shouldered the bier. He also met the family of Patar and shared condolences. He got emotional while shouldering the bier.

On the occasion, AAP MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present.

Talking to the media, the chief minister announced that the 'Patar Award' would have prize money of Rs 1 lakh and will be given every year to emerging poets. The award will be for students from grade VIII up to graduation level.

A panel will be formed for the 'Patar Award'. Litterateurs will be included in this and emerging poets will take part in the competition to win the award.

Besides, a competition will be organised for graduation-level students. He said the aim of the award is to inspire the youth to read Surjit Patar, take interest in the literature, and become writers and poets like him (Patar) too.

He said Patar used to say the Punjabi language is not part of artificial intelligence. "We will do our best to take our mother language forward in every field."

