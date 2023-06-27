Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests clerk for keeping bribe money received by tainted officer

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 : After the arrest of Kanoongo Vijaypal Singh for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana on Tuesday has arrested a clerk for safekeeping of the amount after taking from the former, officials said.

The nabbed officer has been identified as Rohit Sharma alias Rohit Kumar who is a clerk posted at SDM Malerkotla.

Notably, EoW of VB earlier had arrested Kanoongo Vijaypal for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in two instalments from complainant Karamjit Singh resident of village Bhaini Kalan in lieu of getting family partition (Khangi Takseem) of his land done and providing compensation of the land acquired for a road, the release stated.

According to the official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that following the investigations into this case the VB has found the involvement of clerk Rohit Sharma, who is posted as a reader with SDM Malerkotla for receiving the amount from accused Kanoongo for its safekeeping.

He said that the accused clerk has been arrested.

Meanwhile, on June 23, a case had already been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor