Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests senior cop for owning disproportionate assets

Chandigarh, May 31 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor for illegally creating immovable and movable expensive properties beyond his known sources of income in Chandigarh and Mohali.

A corruption case has been registered against him and his wife, Kamal Kapoor, after the allegations of acquiring unaccounted assets were proven in a vigilance probe.

Kapoor was brought from Central Jail Patiala on a production warrant and presented in the Mohali court. The Vigilance Bureau has been granted a three-day police remand for questioning.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said an FIR was registered on Tuesday against the police officer and his wife under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code Act in Mohali.

During investigation it was found that between August 1, 2017, and August 31, 2022, the accused had acquired unaccounted expensive immovable and movable assets in his name and his wife name in Chandigarh and Mohali cities, which had a market price much higher than the registered price.

The officer had served in various districts of Punjab and the prison department, besides the Vigilance Bureau.

